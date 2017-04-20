AIX: Air Baltic visits Hamburg with latest CS300
Gerhard Ramcke, chief pilot for the Latvian airline's CSeries fleet, tells FlightGlobal that the twinjet was flown to Hamburg for its first revenue service after being ferried from Bombardier's assembly line in Montreal to Riga on 31 March. The aircraft made its first flight after assembly in mid-March, and has now logged about 30h.
Read more at Flight Global.
