ABLV Bank shareholders approved results of 2016 and made a decision on payment of dividends

Riga, Latvia, 2017-04-21 15:57 CEST -- On 21 April 2017, an ordinary meeting of ABLV Bank, AS shareholders was held. At the meeting, the bank's consolidated and separate annual report for 2016 were approved, decisions on allocation of the bank's profit for 2016 were made, and other matters were considered.

