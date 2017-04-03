A new biennial for the Baltics and No...

A new biennial for the Baltics and Nordic region: RIBOCA

16 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

The inaugural edition of the Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art , a major biannual event in Latvia, will launch in June 2018. With a European focus and a strong regional profile, RIBOCA is conceived as a dynamic new site of artistic experimentation and knowledge production which will offer a barometer of current social, political and economic issues filtered through artistic practices.

Chicago, IL

