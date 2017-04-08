20 percent stake in Latvia's airBalti...

20 percent stake in Latvia's airBaltic carrier sold to Danish investor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Danish investor Lars Thuesen has acquired 20 percent stake in Latvia's airBaltic national carrier from German entrepreneur Ralf Dieter Montag-Girmes, Latvian website lsm.lv reported on Friday. On Thursday, Thuesen became the sole owner of Aircraft Leasing 1, which used to belong to Montag-Girmes and holds 20 percent of airBaltic shares, representatives of the Latvian airline said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC