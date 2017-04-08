20 percent stake in Latvia's airBaltic carrier sold to Danish investor

Danish investor Lars Thuesen has acquired 20 percent stake in Latvia's airBaltic national carrier from German entrepreneur Ralf Dieter Montag-Girmes, Latvian website lsm.lv reported on Friday. On Thursday, Thuesen became the sole owner of Aircraft Leasing 1, which used to belong to Montag-Girmes and holds 20 percent of airBaltic shares, representatives of the Latvian airline said.

