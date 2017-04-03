The best luxury holiday destinations with five-star hotels for under A 100 a night

You don't need to break the bank to jet set off on a glamorous getaway! New research from Hotels.com 's Hotel Price Indexa has revealed the top five exotic destinations which offered five-star hotels for under 100 a night in 2016 - and they're still just as cheap for 2017! Topping the list was Riga, Latvia, where five-star hotels worked out cheaper than staying in four-star accommodation in popular cities such as Tokyo, Los Angeles and Venice. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia came a close second on the list of destinations with affordable luxury, while Siem Reap, Cambodia took the third spot, and Thailand's Pattaya and Bangkok also making it into the top five.

