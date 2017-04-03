The best luxury holiday destinations ...

The best luxury holiday destinations with five-star hotels for under A 100 a night

Wednesday Mar 29

You don't need to break the bank to jet set off on a glamorous getaway! New research from Hotels.com 's Hotel Price Indexa has revealed the top five exotic destinations which offered five-star hotels for under 100 a night in 2016 - and they're still just as cheap for 2017! Topping the list was Riga, Latvia, where five-star hotels worked out cheaper than staying in four-star accommodation in popular cities such as Tokyo, Los Angeles and Venice. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia came a close second on the list of destinations with affordable luxury, while Siem Reap, Cambodia took the third spot, and Thailand's Pattaya and Bangkok also making it into the top five.

Chicago, IL

