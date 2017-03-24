SC Latvijas balzams submits investment project application to the Ministry of Economics

Riga, 2017-03-24 13:13 CET -- JSC Latvijas balzams has submitted the investment project application to the Ministry of Economics for consideration in order to qualify for the supported investment project status and use relief of corporate income tax, provided by legislation. "The total cost of the project is estimated in the amount of 23 million euro, and in the case of support, the company plans to implement a large-scale plant modernization and reconstruction in Riga, 160 A. Caka Street", informs the company's Chairman of the Board Intars Geidans.

