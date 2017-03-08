Retired banker and deputy lieutenant Stephen Burrows will begin his new role on Thursday, April 20
Originally from Glasgow retired banker and deputy lieutenant Stephen Burrows is set to begin his new role on Thursday, April 20, following his appointment by the Queen. Stephen was the regional corporate director at the Royal Bank of Scotland's Corporate and Institutional Banking Division and was stationed by the bank to the USA in 1975.
