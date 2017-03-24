REMINDER: AS "HansaMatrix" share auction on March 22, 23 and 24, 2017
Securities are auctioned in euros and the price of one share of AS "HansaMatrix" is fixed at EUR 6.90 . Licensed bank or brokerage company to which the status of Nasdaq Riga Member has been assigned can participate in the auction.
