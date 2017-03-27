Paphos in Cyprus tops list of bargain...

Paphos in Cyprus tops list of bargain city breaks

Friday Mar 24

The research took into account a dozen typical city break costs including accommodation for two nights, transport between the airport and the city centre, an evening meal for two and entrance fees for top attractions. This totalled just 138 in Paphos, which was followed by Vilnius, Lithuania ; Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland .

