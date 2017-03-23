Notification on the convocation of th...

Notification on the convocation of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: GlobeNewswire

The Management Board of joint stock company "LATVIJAS KUA NIECAaBA" convokes and announces that the annual shareholders' meeting of joint stock company "LATVIJAS KUA NIECAaBA" will take place on April 26, 2017 at the hotel "Monika Centrum Hotels", 21 Elizabetes iela, Riga, Latvia at 11.00 a.m. Shareholders' registration will be open from 10.30 a.m. until 11.00 a.m. on the day of meeting - April 26, 2017 - at the venue of the meeting. The record date for participation at the annual shareholders' meeting of joint stock company "LATVIJAS KUA NIECAaBA" is April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC