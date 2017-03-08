Notification on convocation of joint stock company "Baltic Telekom"...
Management Board of joint stock company "Baltic Telekom" calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "Baltic Telekom" will take place on April 10, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the premises of joint stock company "Baltic Telekom", Rupniecibas iela 1-5, Riga, Latvia. Shareholder Registration will be open from 10.30 a.m. till 11.00 a.m. on the day of meeting - April 10, 2017 - at the venue of the meeting.
