New permanent display opens at the Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum
Visitors will see the authorA's Modernist masterpieces, paintings that were inspired by representatives of Parisian School in the 1930s, as well as artworks from the Soviet era. From 21 March to 9 September 2017, the The Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum in Riga will offer a new permanent display A- exhibition The Word Belongs to a Woman featuring paintings, graphic art and porcelain design by the prominent Latvian artist Aleksandra BeA1 4cova.From 21 March to 9 September 2017, the Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum in Riga will offer a new permanent display A- exhibition The Word Belongs to a Woman featuring paintings, graphic art and porcelain design by the prominent Latvian artist Aleksandra BeA1 4cova.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC