New permanent display opens at the Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum

Visitors will see the authorA's Modernist masterpieces, paintings that were inspired by representatives of Parisian School in the 1930s, as well as artworks from the Soviet era. From 21 March to 9 September 2017, the The Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum in Riga will offer a new permanent display A- exhibition The Word Belongs to a Woman featuring paintings, graphic art and porcelain design by the prominent Latvian artist Aleksandra BeA1 4cova.From 21 March to 9 September 2017, the Romans Suta and Aleksandra BeA1 4cova Museum in Riga will offer a new permanent display A- exhibition The Word Belongs to a Woman featuring paintings, graphic art and porcelain design by the prominent Latvian artist Aleksandra BeA1 4cova.

