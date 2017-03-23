Marylhurst Chamber Choir to compete in Grand Prix of Nations

Marylhurst University's internationally award-winning choir, the Marylhurst Chamber Choir, will travel to Riga, Latvia in July 2017 to compete in the Grand Prix of Nations competition at the Third International Choir Games. The choir, directed by Justin Smith, is the only ensemble from the United States that is invited to participate in the international competition, which draws hundreds of choirs from 28 countries worldwide.

