Judgement of the Administrative Regio...

Judgement of the Administrative Regional court of the Republic of...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Judgement of the Administrative Regional court of the Republic of Latvia regarding KIA Auto AS and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS On 10 March 2017, the Administrative Regional court of the Republic of Latvia delivered a judgment about the legality of decision of the Latvian Competition Council of 7 August 2014 with respect to Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS and its subsidiary, KIA Auto AS . The decision alleged that, in order not to lose warranty and in accordance with the warranty conditions that were valid in the period of 2004-2009, KIA passenger car owners were required to have regular maintenance of KIA passenger cars only in KIA authorized services and that only KIA original spare parts can be installed in KIA cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC