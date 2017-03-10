Judgement of the Administrative Regional court of the Republic of Latvia regarding KIA Auto AS and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS On 10 March 2017, the Administrative Regional court of the Republic of Latvia delivered a judgment about the legality of decision of the Latvian Competition Council of 7 August 2014 with respect to Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS and its subsidiary, KIA Auto AS . The decision alleged that, in order not to lose warranty and in accordance with the warranty conditions that were valid in the period of 2004-2009, KIA passenger car owners were required to have regular maintenance of KIA passenger cars only in KIA authorized services and that only KIA original spare parts can be installed in KIA cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.