JSC - Kurzemes Atslega 1" The Announcement of Convocation of the...

Kalvenes street 27, Aizpute, LV-3456, Latvia, 2017-03-24 16:16 CET -- The Management Board of the JSC "KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1" convokes the annual general meeting of the shareholders on April 25, 2017. The meeting is opened to the shareholders owning company's shares till the end of the day on the record date i.e. April 13, 2017.

