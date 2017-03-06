Finland's eurosceptic leader Soini sa...

Finland's eurosceptic leader Soini says will step down from party helm

Finnish foreign minister Timo Soini said on Sunday he would step down from the helm of his nationalist and eurosceptic Finns party in June, in a move which is seen challenging the future of the country's three-party government. Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia, January 13, 2016.

