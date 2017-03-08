Eurovision PreParty Riga 2017: Ruslan...

Eurovision PreParty Riga 2017: Ruslana to attend and perform

Monday Mar 6

Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2004 Ruslana will take part at "Eurovision" promotional event "Eurovision PreParty Riga 2017" on March 25. Ruslana will perform her winning song "Wild Dances" as well as some other songs. In Latvian capital Ruslana will also meet with Eurovision Club OGAE Latvia members.

Chicago, IL

