Cradle Of Filth Finished Recording Vocals For New Album [News]

"Thank the unholy stars, the vocals for the new as-yet-titled Cradle album are finished and the gruelling task of prepping the mix is now underway before Lindsay flies in from Canadia to sing her parts and augment the awesome Czech choir arrangements. Then it's off to Riga, Latvia to shoot the first video with ArtA rs BA'rziA A , the art director behind this and the Hammer Of The Witches album artwork, in a few weeks time.

