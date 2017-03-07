CORRECTION: Changes in the Audit Comm...

CORRECTION: Changes in the Audit Committee of Latvenergo AS

Tuesday Mar 7

On 3 March this year, the Shareholders' Meeting of Latvenergo AS has elected new Members of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee will comprise three former members and two representatives of the Supervisory Board of Latvenergo AS.

Chicago, IL

