Bank linked to Celtic backer risks 80...

Bank linked to Celtic backer risks 80m tax evasion fine - and jail for its president

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Sunday Herald

A BANK which Celtic 's biggest shareholder Dermot Desmond partly owns faces an A 80 million fine if convicted for its part in an alleged vast tax avoidance scam. French prosecutors have also called for Alexander Pankov , the chairman and president of the Rietumu Banka of Riga to get a four year jail sentence.

