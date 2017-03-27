Baltic Musical Seasons Foundation: La...

Baltic Musical Seasons Foundation: Latvia has the Potential to...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pressat

A press conference timed for the launch of the Baltic Musical Seasons project, which should become one of the brightest events in the cultural life of the Baltic region and the entire Europe, was held in Riga. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to hold important international events in the field of classical music art in Latvia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pressat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC