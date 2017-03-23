Baku Forum - venue for discussing mod...

Baku Forum - venue for discussing modern challenges

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan is multicultural and unique, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga told reporters on the sidelines of the 5th Global Baku Forum. The forum, titled "The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests", kicked off in Azerbaijan's capital on March 16. Vike-Freiberga said it is not the first time when representatives of the political elite and experts gather at the Global Baku Forum to discuss modern challenges in a friendly atmosphere.

