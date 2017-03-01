Aircraft based in San Antonio take part in major NATO operation

Soldiers from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade realign a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as they load it into a C-5M Super Galaxy at Fort Drum, New York, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. An Air Force Reserve's crew with the 433rd Airlift Wing, known as the Alamo Wing, was taking the aircrafts and soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division to Riga, Latvia in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

