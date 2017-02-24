Xinhua Insight: China, Europe see dee...

Xinhua Insight: China, Europe see deepened cooperation behind frequent exchanges

Having visited both Beijing and central China's Wuhan City and signed agreements on nuclear energy and science, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve concluded his three-day official visit to China on Thursday. Meanwhile, Italian President Sergio Mattarella is half way through his state visit to China, which started on Tuesday.

