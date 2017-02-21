Vim B735 at Riga on Feb 17th 2017, sk...

Vim B735 at Riga on Feb 17th 2017, skidded on runway

Friday Feb 17 Read more: AVHerald

A Vim Airlines Boeing 737-500, registration VP-BVS performing charter flight NN-9945 from Riga to Ufa with about 40 passengers, was taxiing for departure at about 12:00L and was about to line up the departure runway 18 when the aircraft skidded and became disabled on the runway. There were no injuries, the left hand engine inlet received damage.

Chicago, IL

