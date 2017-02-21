Masks and snowy streets herald pre-sp...

Masks and snowy streets herald pre-spring rite in Latvia

Hundreds of people sang, danced and skipped through the snowy streets of Latvia's capital wearing colorful costumes and masks, participating in a pre-spring rite that dates back to pagan times. The International Mask Tradition Festival now is celebrated across eastern Europe to coincide with the start of Shrovetide, the Christian period of preparing for Lent.

