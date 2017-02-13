Latvia eyes to strengthen co-op with ...

Latvia eyes to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan

18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend that the main purpose of his visit to the country is the desire to continue a fruitful political and economic dialogue with it. "To some extent, this is a preparation for the visit of the Latvian president, who will arrive in Azerbaijan for the Baku International Humanitarian Forum next month," the minister said.

