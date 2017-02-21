Latvia becomes 1st EU country to sign...

Latvia becomes 1st EU country to sign on to Canada's trade deal

Activists protested last week outside the European Parliament as Canada's trade deal with the European Union was approved. Latvia became the first country to ratify the agreement Thursday, but opponents are working to stop ratification by other member states.

Chicago, IL

