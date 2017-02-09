German president calls for strong, united EU
German President Joachim Gauck on Thursday admitted the European Union is facing "problems with unity" and called for a "strong and united EU." In a meeting here with his Baltic counterparts, Gauck voiced concerns about EU citizens' critical attitudes, especially in regard to the Brexit referendum.
