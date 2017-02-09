German president calls for strong, un...

German president calls for strong, united EU

German President Joachim Gauck on Thursday admitted the European Union is facing "problems with unity" and called for a "strong and united EU." In a meeting here with his Baltic counterparts, Gauck voiced concerns about EU citizens' critical attitudes, especially in regard to the Brexit referendum.

Chicago, IL

