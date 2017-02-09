From Montage to Mounting: The Surpris...

From Montage to Mounting: The Surprisingly Sexual Drawings of Sergei Eisenstein

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Hyperallergic

Over the course of his life, Sergei Eisenstein amassed 5,000 sketches, including his "sex drawings," which depict various sex acts that are not limited to humans. Sergei Eisenstein, "Untitled" , colored pencil on paper, 10.67 x 8.27 in Sergei M. Eisenstein is one of cinema's greatest theorists and directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC