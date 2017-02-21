Brexit official: Latvians in Britain ...

Brexit official: Latvians in Britain will keep their rights

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Washington Post

RIGA, Latvia - Britain's top official negotiating an exit from the European Union says Latvian citizens in Britain will "have all the rights they have now" after Brexit. Secretary David Davis says Britain would give "not just the residence rights, that's public services, it's health care, it's all the normal rights that we would give to our own citizens".

