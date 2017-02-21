Brexit official: Latvians in Britain will keep their rights
RIGA, Latvia - Britain's top official negotiating an exit from the European Union says Latvian citizens in Britain will "have all the rights they have now" after Brexit. Secretary David Davis says Britain would give "not just the residence rights, that's public services, it's health care, it's all the normal rights that we would give to our own citizens".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC