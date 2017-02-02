Baltic PMs in Tallinn ink agreement, give go-ahead to Rail Baltica project
The prime ministers of the three Baltic states during a meeting in Tallinn on Tuesday inked an agreement outlining the general technical parameters, route and construction schedule of Rail Baltica European-gauge railroad line, local media reported. The agreement also regulates the ownership of and access to the planned railway infrastructure, sets out terms for the project's funding and provides guidelines for choosing the infrastructure operator.
