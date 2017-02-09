Air Baltic expects 2016 profit of near-double-digit euro millions

Air Baltic chief executive Martin Gauss has predicted that the Latvian carrier will achieve an almost "double digit" euro-million profit for the full year. Speaking to FlightGlobal at the Airlines for Europe summit in Brussels on 8 February, Gauss cited reduced costs of financing, lower-than-expected operational costs associated with the introduction of the Bombardier CS300, and passenger growth as reasons that the airline foresaw posting a third consecutive year of profit.

