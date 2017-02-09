Air Baltic expects 2016 profit of nea...

Air Baltic expects 2016 profit of near-double-digit euro millions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Flight Global

Air Baltic chief executive Martin Gauss has predicted that the Latvian carrier will achieve an almost "double digit" euro-million profit for the full year. Speaking to FlightGlobal at the Airlines for Europe summit in Brussels on 8 February, Gauss cited reduced costs of financing, lower-than-expected operational costs associated with the introduction of the Bombardier CS300, and passenger growth as reasons that the airline foresaw posting a third consecutive year of profit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC