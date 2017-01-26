Uzbek playboy arrested after Scots sc...

Uzbek playboy arrested after Scots scandal

12 hrs ago

THE playboy nephew of a Central Asian strongman whose Scottish front company was exposed last year has been arrested in Ukraine. Akbar Abdullayev, whose aunt was married to late authoritarian president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, was detained at Kiev airport, according to Radio Liberty.

Chicago, IL

