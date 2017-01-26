The Ouseburn is officially a 'Hip Hang-out' according new survey - but we knew that
The home of The Cluny, The Ship, The Cumby, Seven Stories and more artists than you can shake a paintbrush at has made the UK hip list It's home to an ever-increasing number of top pubs, artist studios, the National Centre for Children's Books and it even has its own animal community. Little wonder then that the Ouseburn in Newcastle has reached the UK top 20 in TravelSupermarket UK's newly published Hip Hang-out Neighbourhood Index.
