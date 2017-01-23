"The Baltic countries are not NATO's ...

"The Baltic countries are not NATO's freeloaders"

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have each signed a bilateral defense agreement with the United States on the legal status of US troops in the Baltic countries. According to the Ministries of Defense of the three Baltic countries, these agreements will facilitate the deployment of US forces in the Baltic States and allow for joint exercises.

Chicago, IL

