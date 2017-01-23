"The Baltic countries are not NATO's freeloaders"
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have each signed a bilateral defense agreement with the United States on the legal status of US troops in the Baltic countries. According to the Ministries of Defense of the three Baltic countries, these agreements will facilitate the deployment of US forces in the Baltic States and allow for joint exercises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec 31
|Battle Tested
|40
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC