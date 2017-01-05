Start of Gai ezers residential development project first stage
SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the "Gailezera nami" residential development at Mezciems district in Riga. The development includes six apartment buildings with 192 apartments located between Liduma, Gailezera and Hipokrata streets.
