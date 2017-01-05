SIA ExpressCredit increases by 10% performance indicartors in 4th...

SIA ExpressCredit and its doughter company SIA MoneyMetro in 4th quarter of 2016 has outperformed the 3rd quarter all times greatest perfomance indicators. Amount of the credits provided by the company has reached EUR 9.24 million in the 4rd quarter representing 11% over the indicator of the 3rd quarter of 2016, reaching previously forecasted EUR 33 million yearly issuance targets.

