SIA ExpressCredit increases by 10% pe...

SIA ExpressCredit increases by 10% performance indicartors in 4th...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: GlobeNewswire

SIA ExpressCredit and its doughter company SIA MoneyMetro in 4th quarter of 2016 has outperformed the 3rd quarter all times greatest perfomance indicators. Amount of the credits provided by the company has reached EUR 9.24 million in the 4rd quarter representing 11% over the indicator of the 3rd quarter of 2016, reaching previously forecasted EUR 33 million yearly issuance targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec 31 Battle Tested 40
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,882 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC