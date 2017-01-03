Senator McCain: US 'Must Stand Up to ...

Senator McCain: US 'Must Stand Up to Vladimir Putin'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Voice of America

U.S. Senators John McCain , Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar attend a news conference during their visit to in Riga, Latvia, Dec. 28, 2016. "We must stand up to Vladimir Putin," McCain said Sunday when the lawmakers visited Tbilisi, Georgia, as part of their tour to reassure U.S. allies and partners in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec 31 Battle Tested 40
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC