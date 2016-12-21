Russia needs just three days to conquer Estonia and Latvia
They found Russian forces will have "eliminated" NATO resistance and be "at the gates of or actually entering Riga, Tallinn, or both between 36 and 60 hours after the start of hostilities." "Such a rapid defeat would leave NATO with a limited number of options, all bad," Shlapak and Johnson wrote.
