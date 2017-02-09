Prospects of Baku-Riga ties: from tourism to investments

Baku's beauty, appearance of the modern megalopolis, amazing scenery and climate, architecture, rich and diverse cuisine, hospitality of the people, and worldwide sporting events held regularly make Azerbaijan attractive for tourists, says Juris Maklakovs, ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan. Simplification of the visa regime for foreign citizens by Azerbaijan since January 2017 is definitely a positive step, which will certainly have a positive impact on the development of tourism in the country, Maklakovs said in an interview with Trend.

