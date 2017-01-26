Park Inn By Radisson Opens in Latvia

Park Inn By Radisson Opens in Latvia

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Hotel Business

The Park Inn by Radisson Valdemara, Riga has opened in the capital of Latvia. Located at the entrance of the Old Town, the 178-room hotel is the latest addition to The Rezidor Hotel Group's portfolio.

