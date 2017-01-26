Park Inn By Radisson Opens in Latvia
The Park Inn by Radisson Valdemara, Riga has opened in the capital of Latvia. Located at the entrance of the Old Town, the 178-room hotel is the latest addition to The Rezidor Hotel Group's portfolio.
