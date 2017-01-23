Nervous about their neighbour, Ukraine and Latvia urge Canada to press Trump on Russia

Soldiers lift their rifles during an honor guard beside the Freedom monument in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Two of Russia's nervous neighbours are urging the Trudeau Liberals to use Canada's close relationship with the U.S. to encourage the incoming Trump administration not to become too cosy with the Kremlin. The ambassadors of Ukraine and Latvia tell The Canadian Press that Canada's historic friendship and alliance with the world's only superpower puts it in a strong position to advise president-elect Donald Trump to be wary of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

