Jurass to join Bordans' party and calls Riga City Council...

In a special press conference today, the former head of the Corruption Prevention Bureau's Criminal Intelligence Process Division Juris Jurass claimed that the Nils Usakovs led Riga City Council is the largest ''nest of corruption'' in Latvia, while at the same time announced he will join the New Conservative Party, led by former Justice Minister Janis Bordans, and run in the Riga City Council elections.... Read more...

