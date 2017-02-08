Holocaust Remembrance Day: LA man sha...

Holocaust Remembrance Day: LA man shares harrowing story of survival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: LA Daily News

Joseph Neustadt, 89, gazes outward in his room at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging's Eisenberg Village in Reseda on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. For most of his life, Joseph Neustadt couldn't bring himself to talk about his teenage years during the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC