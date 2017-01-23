Exhibition at Art Museum Riga Bourse celebrates 500th anniversary of the Reformation Movement
The exhibition 'The Reformation - 500. Western European Graphic Art. 15th-20th Century' is on show at the Art Museum Riga Bourse in Riga from 21 January to 12 March 2017.
