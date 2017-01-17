Ex-EU leaders ask Trump to not improve relations with Russia
Seventeen leaders of EU member states, among which only Bulgarian President Rossen Plevneliev is still in office, wrote to President-elect Donald Trump, asking him not to improve relations with Russia. The 17 mostly Eastern European and EPP-affiliated leaders, which include former Romanian President Traian Basescu, ex-Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the former Presidents of Latvia and Estonia, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, warn Trump that it would be a mistake to end the current sanctions on Russia, and accept the division and subjugation of Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec 31
|Battle Tested
|40
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC