Ex-EU leaders ask Trump to not improve relations with Russia

Seventeen leaders of EU member states, among which only Bulgarian President Rossen Plevneliev is still in office, wrote to President-elect Donald Trump, asking him not to improve relations with Russia. The 17 mostly Eastern European and EPP-affiliated leaders, which include former Romanian President Traian Basescu, ex-Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the former Presidents of Latvia and Estonia, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, warn Trump that it would be a mistake to end the current sanctions on Russia, and accept the division and subjugation of Ukraine.

