Ex-EU leaders ask Trump to not improve relations with Russia

Wednesday Jan 11

Seventeen leaders of EU member states, among which only Bulgarian President Rossen Plevneliev is still in office, wrote to President-elect Donald Trump, asking him not to improve relations with Russia. The 17 mostly Eastern European and EPP-affiliated leaders, which include former Romanian President Traian Basescu, ex-Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the former Presidents of Latvia and Estonia, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, warn Trump that it would be a mistake to end the current sanctions on Russia, and accept the division and subjugation of Ukraine.

Chicago, IL

