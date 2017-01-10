European allies to Donald Trump: Putin does not want to make America great again
The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump striking a grand bargain with Russian President Vladimir Putin is unnerving to many traditional U.S. allies, but few stand to lose more than the pro-American leaders of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Those leaders, fighting on the front line of the battle against Putin's drive to upend the democratic world order, are asking Trump to think twice before choosing the wrong side.
