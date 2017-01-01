British-Ghanaian architect David Adja...

British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye receives knighthood

British architect David Adjaye is to become Sir David Adjaye after receiving a knighthood for services to architecture in the New Year's Honours 2017. Adjaye, 50, will receive the Knight Bachelor award as part of the Queen's biennial honours programme, which recognises the "achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom".

Chicago, IL

