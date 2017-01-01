British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye receives knighthood
British architect David Adjaye is to become Sir David Adjaye after receiving a knighthood for services to architecture in the New Year's Honours 2017. Adjaye, 50, will receive the Knight Bachelor award as part of the Queen's biennial honours programme, which recognises the "achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec 31
|Battle Tested
|40
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC