Beware of Fake News: Europe's Eastern Front Has Warning for West

Hybrid attacks using propaganda and false news narratives now represent a danger to this year's elections in France and Germany, according to Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis. His nation of 2 million people has watched hackers target its Baltic neighbors, and has firmly backed European Union sanctions after Russia aided separatist rebels and flooded Ukraine with fake news.

Chicago, IL

