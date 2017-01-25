Beware of Fake News: Europe's Eastern Front Has Warning for West
Hybrid attacks using propaganda and false news narratives now represent a danger to this year's elections in France and Germany, according to Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis. His nation of 2 million people has watched hackers target its Baltic neighbors, and has firmly backed European Union sanctions after Russia aided separatist rebels and flooded Ukraine with fake news.
